Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has dubbed Noah Okafor’s ability to score goals ‘remarkable’ but wants to see a ‘whole package’ from him in the coming matches.

Okaford, a summer signing from AC Milan, has added spark to Leeds United’s performances whenever he has been on the pitch.

Despite missing matches through injury, Okafor has notched up eight goal contributions for his team and scored both of the side’s goals in the 2-1 win over rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday.

His partnerships with team-mates, particularly Gabriel Gudmundsson on the left side of the pitch, have earned praise from one former Leeds United star.

Farke praised the 25-year-old for possessing the natural instincts of knowing where to be inside the penalty box and also having the skills to take players on.

Describing Okafor’s ability to score goals from down the flanks as ‘remarkable’, Farke said at a press conference (29.21): “He has played at his former clubs sometimes as a striker or at least as a loose striker.

“He has this natural instinct to know where to be in the box.

League Level Swiss Promotion League 3 Swiss Super League 1 Austrian Bundesliga 1 Serie A 1 Premier League 1 Leagues Noah Okafor has played in

“On the other hand, he is also great when he receives the ball wide and do his one against one runs, he is very good in taking players on.

“But it is one of his strengths to finish in this moment and we encourage him and also show him the triggers when to be there, in this moment.

“But we also want to see the other side of his game and we are really happy with how he is performing at the moment, also his work against the ball.

“And his ability to score goals. This is also for a player in his position quite remarkable. But he is also involved to assist even more what’s the situation.”

The German boss also took time to urge Okafor not to be complacent and try to become a whole package with both goals and assists.

“To be a bit more effective and also add a few assists to his name. We want to see the whole package.

“There is even more to come from Noah and it is also important for him to stay hungry and not like to think that after such a game with two goals, that ‘Okay, right now I have reached the top level and everything is easy’.

“He needs to stay humble and get his head down and keep working because there is still lots to improve.”

Leeds United great Jon Newsome insisted in December that playing out wide was Okafor’s bread and butter and he lacked belief while playing up front.

Switzerland’s national team director Pierluigi Tami has highlighted his qualities and Okafor will want to play at the World Cup.