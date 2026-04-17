Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Former Cardiff City defender Danny Gabbidon has expressed concern that the Bluebirds might struggle to keep Dylan Lawlor this summer as he continues to catch the eye.

The 20-year-old has seen plenty of game time this season, impressing in his 23 League One starts and, alongside his strong defensive displays, recording four goal involvements.

He has already been part of the Wales squad, including their World Cup qualifying playoff against Bosnia, which they eventually lost on penalties.

Lawlor made his debut in the FA Cup last year against Aston Villa and since then, a number of clubs have been keeping tabs on his development.

That interest has only grown stronger following his impressive campaign, while the youngster has just two years remaining on his contract, adding to Cardiff’s concerns over his long-term future.

Gabbidon hailed Lawlor for his talent and ability, insisting he has had a fantastic breakthrough season and is only just getting started, with much more still to come from the defender.

He also voiced fears over Cardiff’s chances of keeping hold of the defensive talent beyond this summer, as interest from bigger clubs grows and questions remain over how much pulling power the Bluebirds will have in such a situation.

Level played at First cap Wales U17s 2022 Wales U19s 2023 Wales U21s 2025 Wales 2025 Wales levels Dylan Lawlor has played at

The former Cardiff star told BBC Sport Wales: “He’s had a fantastic breakthrough season and he’s only just getting started.

“There’s so much more to come from him.

“He’s a super talented player.

“My only worry is Cardiff City keeping hold of him in the summer, because I think there’s going to be a lot of big clubs after him.”

After 42 matches, Brian Barry-Murphy’s side are sitting second in League One and are on the brink of automatic promotion, which could be confirmed with three points on Saturday, though they have managed just two wins in their last eight matches.

They currently have 82 points, holding a nine-point gap over third-placed Bolton Wanderers with a game in hand.

Former EFL winger Adrian Clarke praised the impact made by Barry-Murphy following the club’s relegation to League One and how the manager has given fans a lot to be excited about.

The Bluebirds are edging closer to a return to the Championship next season and will hope to keep Lawlor as part of their plans, but whether they can retain him could depend on developments in the summer transfer window.

Going in Cardiff’s favour may be that suitors will want to see how Lawlor can handle the demands of a season in the Championship before making a move to sign him.