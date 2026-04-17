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Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate ‘has turned down a huge bid’ from a club in Saudi Arabia in favour of extending his contract at Anfield.

Konate joined the Anfield side in the summer of 2021 from German side RB Leipzig after Liverpool triggered his release clause of £36m.

This season, the 26-year-old centre-back has featured in 30 Premier League games for the Reds, but has seen some criticism of his performances as part of a side that have gone backwards under Arne Slot.

Konate’s future at Liverpool has remained uncertain this season, with the centre-back entering the final year of his contract and attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Last summer, Konate was linked with a move to La Liga outfit Real Madrid, who were prepared to sign the French international on a free transfer, but it appears the Spanish giants have moved on and are now exploring other options.

The 26-year-old does look to have had an option in Saudi Arabia which would hand him a huge pay rise from his Liverpool deal.

However, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Konate ‘has turned down a huge bid’ put on his table from a Saudi Arabian side.

Trophy won With Premier League Liverpool FA Cup Liverpool EFL Cup x2 Liverpool Trophies won by Ibrahima Konate

Saudi Arabian sides are looking at possible cuts to their budgets in future as the Public Investment Funds scales back on football investment, but they are still able to make eye-catching offers.

Konate is snubbing Saudi riches though and is now close to extending his contract at Liverpool.

Konate’s renewal will be a big boost for Liverpool, who are having a disappointing season and have been hit by a number of injuries.

Liverpool are currently fifth in the Premier League table with 52 points from 32 games and they next face their Merseyside rivals Everton this Sunday.

Konate will look to help the Reds in securing a Champions League spot in the dying embers of the campaign, which could buy Slot more time as boss.

Liverpool have already agreed a deal with a centre-back in the shape of Rennes’ Jeremy Jacquet, who will arrive in the summer.