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Journalist Stephen McGowan has pointed to Falkirk’s Calvin Miller as a clear candidate to step in and help fill Celtic’s homegrown quota, with Callum McGregor and James Forrest approaching the latter stages of their careers.

In the summer of 2023, the 28-year-old midfielder joined Falkirk, winning the Scottish League One title in his debut season while also earning a place in the League One Team of the Year.

The playmaker has since made 126 appearances for the Bairns, contributing 68 goal involvements, with 31 goals and 37 assists.

This season, he has continued to impress as Falkirk secured a top-half finish in the Scottish Premiership, registering 15 goal contributions from 33 appearances under John McGlynn.

Miller, a product of Celtic’s youth academy, made his senior debut for the Bhoys under then-manager Brendan Rodgers, who praised his potential, suggesting he could follow a path similar to former Chelsea full-back Ryan Bertrand.

Bhoys legend David Hay also echoed that sentiment at the time, suggesting that if Rodgers held him in such regard, the club would naturally view the midfielder as one of significant promise.

Addressing the growing importance of homegrown quotas in European competition, McGowan highlighted that clubs must increasingly account for such regulations in their squad planning.

Celtic star Age Kasper Schmeichel 39 James Forrest 34 Callum McGregor 32 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 32 Oldest players in current Celtic squad

He pointed to Celtic’s ageing mainstays, McGregor and Forrest, noting they will eventually need replacing with younger options capable of stepping into the Hoops’ squad.

The 41-year-old identified academy-trained Miller as an obvious and practical solution, given his eligibility to meet homegrown requirements alongside his consistent performances for the Bairns.

McGowan said on PLZ Soccer (49:50): “The homegrown quotas for European football necessitate these players now.

“You look at Celtic, for example, Callum McGregor and James Forrest aren’t getting any younger, so they’re going to have to replace them with younger players who can come into the European squad.

“Calvin Miller would be an obvious one for them, partly because he’s actually academy-trained at Celtic as well as association-trained, so he can go straight in.

“I think he could be an option for Celtic, regardless of whether you think he should be or not, for a homegrown quota, he will be.”

The winter transfer window saw Celtic’s hierarchy make signings in a bid to remain competitive on the domestic front, with another Scottish Premiership title still within reach.

They did though focus on loan arrivals, rather than striking permanent deals.

However, no move was made for the 28-year-old former academy graduate, despite reported interest.

Celtic could well have a new manager at the helm in the summer and he will surely have his own views on recruitment.