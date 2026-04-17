Carl Recine/Getty Images

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has revealed that he sees ‘captain pedigree’ in centre-back Jaka Bijol and talked up the Slovenian’s character.

Bijol arrived at Leeds from Italian side Udinese in the 2025 summer transfer window after the Whites gained promotion to the Premier League after winning the Championship.

The 27-year-old centre-back has been a strong presence in the Whites’ backline, playing 1,909 minutes so far this season, with his importance only growing with the switch to a back three.

Bijol missed matches at the start of the season as Farke went with other options, but the German was clear that the defender had not been signed for just four weeks.

As Leeds’ three at the back season got going, Farke was quick to explain his confidence that it was a switch in formation which Bijol could hande.

The Slovenian’s importance has only grown and former Leeds boss Simon Grayson noted in March that there is a real sense of calmness to Bijol’s play.

Farke praised Bijol for his professionalism, intelligence, smartness and how he is a fantastic human being with strong character.

Country played in Slovenia Russia Germany Italy England Countries Jaka Bijol has played in

The 49-year-old manager is impressed by how Bijol looks after himself thinks he overcame a difficult period with a positive attitude and approach.

For Farke, there is a real sense that Bijol is a leader of men given the way he handles up and downs, with the Leeds boss revealing he sees ‘captain pedigree’ in the ex-Udinese man.

Farke said at a press conference (33:58): “He is a very professional player who looks after himself, but obviously also very intelligent, smart player and also a fantastic human being, fantastic character.

“He is also someone who always thinks about the team and not just about himself and even how he is perhaps himself, has difficult periods, with one or two injuries, start of the season needs a bit to adapt to this level, after his injury also needs to or three weeks in order to wait little bit until he was back in the starting lineup and did not have the easiest start.

“I think about the away game at Chelsea, when he gave away the penalty, in a bit of an unnecessary way, how he did and also the setbacks, he does not dwell on it, he takes it as motivation to always stay focused and professional, and humble and still in a good mood, never just in a selfish way, always thinking about the bigger picture.

“This is what I mean when I speak about a captain pedigree. He also has this natural aura to be a leader of men.

“Also in difficult moments because when the sun is shining then everyone can be a leader and everyone can be in a good mood.

“The real character is when the sun is not shining.”

Leeds welcome struggling Wolves to Elland Road this Saturday and will look to extend the gap between themselves and the relegation zone.

Bijol will again be looking to put in a good performance at the heart of the Whites backline, with a win surely all but confirming survival this season.

With Slovenia not having qualified for the World Cup, Bijol will have ample chance to rest up in the summer ahead of next season.