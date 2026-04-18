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Fixture: Newcastle United vs Bournemouth

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Eddie Howe has selected his Newcastle United lineup vs Bournemouth in this afternoon’s Premier League clash at St James’ Park.

Newcastle head into the league encounter on a run of three straight defeats and with just one win from their last six games across all competitions.

Sitting a lowly 14th in the Premier League table, Newcastle need a rapid improvement in their form if they are to mount a late push for a European spot.

There has been worrying talk in the run-up to the game that spending cuts by owners PIF in Saudi Arabian football could affect Newcastle, though there is no concrete evidence of that being the case yet.

Howe has continued to keep the club’s backing to continue as boss, but there will be real question marks about that if Newcastle finish where they are now in the Premier League table.

There has already started to be a sense of the changing of the guard with the news that Kieran Trippier will leave at the end of the season.

Howe insists though that the training ground has felt like a positive place this week as he prepared the Magpies for a tough clash against the Cherries.

The earlier clash in the Premier League between the two clubs this season saw a 0-0 draw played out on the south coast.

In goal in the Newcastle United lineup vs Bournemouth today is Aaron Ramsdale, while at the back Howe goes with Tino Livramento, Sven Botman, Malick Thiaw and Lewis Hall.

The engine room will be a key battleground and Newcastle go with Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley and Jacob Ramsey, while Anthony Elanga and Harvey Barnes support William Osula up top.

If Howe needs to shake up his Newcastle United lineup vs Bournemouth within the 90 minutes he can look to his bench, where options available include Nick Woltemade and Bruno Guimaraes.

Newcastle United Lineup vs Bournemouth

Ramsdale, Livramento, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Tonali, Ramsey, Miley, Elanga, Barnes, Osula

Substitutes: Pope, Trippier, Wissa, J Murphy, Woltemade, Willock, Burn, A Murphy, Guimaraes