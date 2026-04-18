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Fixture: Leeds United vs Wolves

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Daniel Farke has selected his Leeds United lineup vs Wolves for this afternoon’s Premier League clash at Elland Road – match preview here.

Leeds booked their spot in the FA Cup semi-final recently and then followed that up by winning away at rivals Manchester United.

The victory at Old Trafford led one Leeds legend to insist he can see a real spirit about the side, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s work rate in the win was dubbed ‘ridiculous’.

Now having 36 points to their name in the Premier League, Leeds can smell survival and beating Wolves would be a huge step towards sealing it.

Wolves are set to be relegated this season, but have had some pick-up under Rob Edwards and Leeds boss Farke has insisted they are a ‘dangerous side’.

Leeds won away at Wolves in the Premier League earlier this season and doing a double over the Old Gold is another carrot for the Whites to aim for.

The last meeting between the two clubs at Elland Road, in 2022, saw Leeds run out 2-1 winners.

In goal in the Leeds United lineup vs Wolves today is Karl Darlow, while Farke picks a back three of Jaka Bijol, Pascal Struijk and James Justin.

Leeds go with wing-backs of Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson.

Midfield sees Farke pick Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka, while Brenden Aaronson and Noah Okafor support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

If Farke needs to change his Leeds United lineup vs Wolves at any point then he has options off the bench to call for and they include Joe Rodon and Joel Piroe.

Leeds United Lineup vs Wolves

Darlow, Bogle, Struijk, Bijol, Justin, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Tanaka, Aaronson, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Perri, Bornauw, Rodon, Longstaff, Gruev, Gnonto, Buonanotte, Piroe, Nmecha