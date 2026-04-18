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Former Premier League striker Dean Ashton sees no reason that Leeds United cannot establish themselves in the Premier League if they can add more players like Noah Okafor.

Leeds all but secured survival for another season by beating Wolves 3-0 at Elland Road in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Daniel Farke’s men were quick off the blocks in the 3pm kick-off as they were 2-0 up by the 20th minute thanks to goals from James Justin and Okafor.

Wolves struggled to really lay a glove on Leeds and the cherry on top of the performance was added in injury time at the end of the game when Dominic Calvert-Lewin added the Whites’ third from the penalty spot.

Karl Darlow, before the match, talked up the quality that Wolves could bring to the table, but Leeds made sure very little of it was on show at Elland Road.

Now the challenge for Leeds will be establishing themselves in the Premier League and making sure they do not have to go season by season worrying about being relegated.

Ashton sees no reason they cannot do that as he believes Farke has got to grips with what is needed to flourish in the Premier League.

Result Competition Chelsea 2-2 Leeds United Premier League Leeds United 3-1 Chelsea Premier League Chelsea 3-2 Leeds United FA Cup Chelsea 1-0 Leeds United Premier League Last four Leeds United-Chelsea meetings

The former striker thinks the key is to land more Okafor level players as he sees the Swiss winger as being clearly above his Leeds team-mates in terms of quality.

“If they get the recruitment right I think there’s a real great base in terms of the playing squad”, Ashton said on talkSPORT (17:10, 18th April).

“In terms of experience, steeliness and then if you can bring in another few players like Okafor.

“Okafor is head and shoulders above the rest, just in terms of quality.

“If you can bring in players like that there’s no reason why they can’t really establish themselves in the Premier League because what I think Daniel Farke has shown this season, yes there’s been a bit of pragmatism, a point a game, that kind of mindset, but he has really learned, he has really learned what it’s going to take in the Premier League to establish a team.”

Now sitting comfortably on 39 points in the Premier League, Leeds can afford to think more keenly about their FA Cup semi-final tie against Chelsea.

One Leeds legend has expressed optimism that there is no reason the Whites cannot see off Chelsea at Wembley, though he did also warn that Farke’s side must work on their game management.

Farke now has to decide how much he wants to rotate his team for the midweek league meeting with Bournemouth in the knowledge Chelsea lie in wait at the weekend.