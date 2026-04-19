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Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has been credited as the driving force behind several successful signings at the club, following his push for greater influence in the recruitment process, according to the Daily Mail.

The German tactician arrived at Elland Road in July 2023 to take charge of Leeds United following their relegation from the Premier League, after his dismissal from Borussia Monchengladbach earlier that year.

Alongside his arrival, Ethan Ampadu joined from Chelsea at Farke’s insistence, with the 25-year-old already having suffered three relegations and long identified as a target by the German, who had also tried to sign him while in charge at Norwich City.

In his debut campaign, the Welsh midfielder quickly became a mainstay, starting every Championship fixture, while also taking on the captain’s armband for much of the second half of the season before being formally appointed skipper the following year.

Last summer, following promotion back to the Premier League, Leeds showed strong faith in Farke’s judgement, investing heavily with over £80m spent on transfers, bringing in Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Anton Stach, Gabriel Gudmundsson and Jaka Bijol.

Last month, Calvert-Lewin and Stach both received international call-ups, with the latter openly crediting Farke’s influence behind his selection, a notable endorsement given their limited involvement at that level.

Farke has been behind several success stories at Elland Road following his insistence on a key role in recruitment, with the former Norwich boss increasingly proving his influence in shaping the squad.

Played in Germany Ethan Ampadu Brenden Aaronson Lukas Nmecha Anton Stach Ao Tanaka Sebastiaan Bornauw Ilia Gruev Max Wober Leeds United players with prior experience in Germany

On the pitch, the 49-year-old endured a rocky start to Premier League life, with Leeds languishing as low as 18th in late November.

However, following the Manchester City fixture at the Etihad, where he made the bold tactical switch to a back three, the Whites have been on an upward trajectory, earning him recognition as an adaptable manager worthy of credit.

Farke will soon be getting ready to go again with further recruitment in the summer transfer window and he will be wary of the need to kick on or risk being pulled back into the relegation scrap for a further season.

How much money will be made available for the German to spend remains to be seen, but Leeds could be an even more attractive destination if they can win the FA Cup this season.