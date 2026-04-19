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Galatasaray are ‘preparing to initiate contact’ for Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado, who is also a target for West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur, viewing him as an investment for the future.

The 22-year-old came through La Masia academy and has featured in 30 matches this season for the Catalan giants, though 16 of those appearances have come from the bench, pointing to his lack of regular game time.

That situation has led to growing transfer links surrounding Casado, with a number of clubs across Europe keeping close tabs on his development.

Interest from the Hammers and Spurs dates back to last summer, when both clubs made enquiries for the midfielder, though nothing advanced at that stage.

They ‘remain interested’, while Saudi Arabia has also emerged as another possible destination for the Spaniard this summer.

Now, according to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor), Galatasaray have set their sights on Casado and are ‘preparing to initiate contact’, with the club seeing him as a long-term option.

Galatasaray already boast several high-profile names in their squad such as Victor Osimhen, Ilkay Gundogan and Leroy Sane, and could offer an attractive project to Casado.

Interested club League Galatasaray Turkish Super Lig Chelsea Premier League Manchester United Premier League Atletico Madrid La Liga Tottenham Hotspur Premier League West Ham United Premier League Marc Casado’s suitors

Alongside Galatasaray, West Ham and Spurs, Manchester United and Chelsea are also suggested to be monitoring the situation, with Atletico Madrid also tracking him.

Barcelona are claimed to be looking for a fee of €22m in order to let the midfielder depart this summer and it remains to be seen if that valuation is accurate.

Galatasaray can offer Champions League football to Casado and that would likely be something in their favour, with neither Tottenham or West Ham able to match it.

Both London sides are at risk of dropping into the Championship next season and that would surely rule them out as a destination for the Barcelona midfielder.

Barcelona will be keen to get the highest price possible for Casado and a bidding war would suit the Spanish giants.