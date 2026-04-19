Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Former Rangers star Andy Halliday believes that the Gers look more dangerous with two up front and for the execution of that formation, Bojan Miovski is key.

Rangers boss Danny Rohl has experimented with two strikers up front, getting the desired results and climbing up the Scottish Premiership table.

The Gers have looked dangerous going forward and, on the back of scoring six goals at Falkirk, their attack is expected to be key to their title hopes.

However, a blow to that attack was dealt with the serious injury to winter transfer window signing Ryan Naderi.

While manager Rohl vowed to find solutions, Miovski has a golden opportunity to live up to the expectations which proceeded his arrival in Glasgow in the summer.

Halliday is not a big fan of the summer signing, but believes that the former Aberdeen man has to be a starter in the upcoming games, as in his view Rangers look best with two players up top.

“I must admit, I have not been Bojan Miovski’s biggest fan over the course of the season”, Halliday said on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard (1.45.09).

Scored against Falkirk (A) Kilmarnock (A) – two Kilmarnock (H) Dundee United (H) Falkirk (A) – two Teams Bojan Miovski has scored against in the league this season

“But I don’t think there is any doubt that Rangers look better with two strikers. Even the numbers show you that.

“Over the recent months or two since they went with two strikers up top, 14 goals in the last three games.

“So I thought they looked a lot more dangerous with two strikers in the second halves.

“For me, I think given that is Rangers’ preferred shape and where they think they look best, Bojan Miovski has to be that starter.”

Ex-Rangers player and assistant Alex Rae also recently talked up Miovski’s importance, dubbing him the ‘ace in the pack’ as the Gers tackle the post split fixtures.

Miovski himself has given the impression of feeling in good form and hailed the character that Rangers showed away at Falkirk, feeling no one can question it any longer.

It remains to be seen just how well Miovski will do over the coming weeks, but in December, one former Rangers striker sounded the alarm that the Gers were just not set up to fit his style.