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Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor have made a move for Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu, who they have contacted through Paul Onuachu’s agent.

The Foxes are at grave risk of being relegated from the Championship and could well be playing their football in League One next term.

Leicester are currently second-bottom in the league table, eight points away from safety with only three games remaining in the regular campaign.

One ex-Championship defender claimed that the Foxes have too much individual talent to go down, while he pointed a finger at their poor team cohesion.

And with the possibility of the Foxes going down to League One looming over their head, some of their key players are attracting transfer interest.

Leicester’s Italian centre-back Caleb Okoli is attracting interest from a Serie A club, who have started ‘initial investigations’ about signing him.

He is not the only Foxes star to attract foreign clubs regarding a potential summer switch, as Ghanaian winger Fatawu is generating transfer interest.

Former England based star Okay Yokuslu Ozan Tufan Stefan Savic Andre Onana Paul Onuachu Former England based players at Trabzonspor

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor), Super Lig giants Trabzonspor have established contact with the Leicester forward via Onuachu’s agent.

The former Saints marksman is smashing records at the Black Sea Storm, having been a huge success since his return to the club from St Mary’s.

It has also been suggested that the Super Lig outfit have already made moves to sign the 22-year-old Leicester star.

Last October, one former EFL star claimed that Fatawu is in the top three Championship players, and he may not want to play in League One next term if the Foxes end up going down.

However, the Ghana star will not be a cheap acquisition; Trabzonspor’s most likely option for him is a loan.

The 22-year-old winger has contributed to 16 goals directly, and the Foxes could be forced to part ways with him, even though his current deal runs until the summer of 2029.

Fatawu’s quality has been hailed over the years, but Leicester could lose him if they are relegated.