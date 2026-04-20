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Bayern Munich are planning to hold a meeting with the representatives of Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon over the coming weeks as they step up their interest in him.

The 25-year-old has been inconsistent throughout this season under manager Eddie Howe and was also booed by fans at St. James’ Park during the Magpies’ defeat to Everton in February.

Gordon has scored ten goals and chipped in with two assists in the Champions League, but has only scored six goals and provided two assists in 26 Premier League appearances this term.

With Newcastle United currently 14th in the league and missing out on Champions League qualifications, there are expected to be departures to balance the books.

Bayern Munich’s interest in Gordon came into light last week and the German club view him as a possible long-term successor to Luis Diaz.

The Bavarians have not contacted Newcastle yet and intend, according to Sky Sports Switzerland, to meet Gordon’s representatives in the coming weeks.

Die Roten have chosen to structure a deal through the player’s agents, which means that both clubs will potentially have no contact in the initial stages of negotiations.

Former PL star Serge Gnabry Harry Kane Nicolas Jackson Luis Diaz Michael Olise Former PL stars at Bayern Munich

What price tag will be needed to take Gordon away from Newcastle remains to be seen, along with just how willing the Magpies are to play ball.

Earlier this season, a former Premier League striker claimed Howe’s continued selection of Gordon could be affecting the motivation of Newcastle’s other wingers.

With Bayern Munich having won their 13th Bundesliga title in just 14 seasons, Gordon would be virtually guaranteed a league winners’ medal if he moves to the Allianz Arena.

Newcastle’s fans have endured a rollercoaster season, with a semi-final appearance in the EFL Cup and a run to the Round of 16 in the Champions League, and there remain real question marks over how much money they will have to spend this summer.

Cashing in on Gordon could provide the Magpies with further funds to reshape the squad to go again next season.

Gordon’s contract runs until July 2030, and with several Premier League sides credited with being interested in signing the 25-year-old, Bayern Munich are moving early.

Heading to Bayern Munich would see Gordon link up with former Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.