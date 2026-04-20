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Former Leeds United striker Jermaine Beckford has noted the positive influence of team-mates such as Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who leads through his work ethic, on summer signing Noah Okafor, who is increasingly responding to the standards set around him.

Okafor arrived in Yorkshire from AC Milan last August, signing a four-year deal, with Leeds United quick to express their satisfaction with the acquisition.

Under Daniel Farke, Okafor has made 30 appearances, contributing ten goal involvements in total, seven goals and three assists, with three of those coming across the last two matches.

The 25-year-old delivered when it mattered most with a brace in a 2-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford last week, before finding the net again in Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Wolves at Elland Road.

Farke has recently stressed that while the goals are welcome, he still expects the forward to add greater all-round completeness to his game, while Jon Newsome has suggested he may be more effective operating from the wing rather than centrally.

In Okafor’s defence, Beckford pointed to the influence of senior figures at Leeds on his performances, noting that the squad’s high work-rate standards have been absorbed by the Swiss attacker, helping to elevate his overall game.

He singled out Calvert-Lewin as a prime example of a player who leads through relentless effort and consistency rather than vocal leadership, with that collective intensity off the ball helping to shape Okafor’s development.

Club played for Basel Red Bull Salzburg AC Milan Napoli Leeds United Clubs Noah Okafor has played for

Beckford said on LUTV (7:31): “But the confidence he’s playing with, you know, playing with players like Dominic, who leads by example.

“He’s not a big shouter or a screamer, but he leads by work ethic, he works his socks off and everybody’s starting to see that

“And I don’t think Noah Okafor is really known for his off-the-ball exertion, what he does off the ball, but he’s seeing all the players around him putting in the hard yards and it’s rubbing off on him.

“So we’re starting to see the best of him.”

The 24-cap international looks to have rediscovered his rhythm at just the right moment, and despite a previous fallout with coach Murat Yakin, he had been handed encouragement from Switzerland national team director regarding a possible return ahead of the World Cup.

Leeds currently sit 15th in the table, with the 25-year-old poised to play a key role in steering them towards safety through his late-season surge.

If Okafor then takes that form to North America this summer then Leeds’ piece of business last summer will look all the shrewder.