George Wood/Getty Images

Wolves centre-back Toti Gomes has admitted it has been tough to be left out of the team, after making his first start in two months against Leeds United.

The Molineux side are rock bottom in the Premier League table with 17 points from 33 games and will be playing their football in the Championship next season.

Rob Edwards’ side were taken apart by Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday, with the Whites easing to a 3-0 win which left serious questions about the visitors.

One former Premier League star blasted Wolves and believes they gave nowhere near enough in the game to be worthy of the travelling faithful’s support and backing.

Toti, who got his first league start against Leeds since the Aston Villa game in February, spent the previous three Premier League matches as an unused substitute.

The Portuguese defender admitted that being left out of the starting eleven is difficult, but stressed that all players try to contribute and support the team.

The 27-year-old defender pointed out that his side remain committed and give their best regardless of whether they are starting or not.

Club Appearances Wolves 119 Grasshoppers 54 Estoril 3 Toti Gomes’ appearances by club

He highlighted that consistency has been key in football and it has become tough to perform at a high level without regular game time, but defended his own efforts, suggesting that despite limited opportunities, he has done everything possible to contribute when called upon.

Speaking to Wolves TV, he said: “It’s tough. It’s always tough, but everybody that is outside of the starting team always try to come and help the team.

“We always try to do our best, even if you play or are not playing.

“It’s not easy to play after not playing and you need to have consistency, and I know I tried my best to help the team.

“But the moment we’ve been going through, we’ve been changing players to try to do better, but it’s been tough for me.”

Toti has made nearly 120 appearances for Wolves over the course of his time at Molineux and it remains to be seen if he is part of Edwards’ plans in the Championship.

The defender does have another three years left on his Old Gold deal, which runs until the summer of 2029.

Edwards is likely to be making decisions on players now, having urged the club to be quick with their transfer business in the summer.

Wolves though may be at the mercy of teams making moves for their players and could have to wait until later in the window to know which key performers they will be able to keep hold of.