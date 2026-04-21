Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has spoken highly of Bournemouth’s incoming head coach Marco Rose, who will be replacing Andoni Iraola, hailing him as an excellent tactician and a top-class professional.

The Cherries are riding a 13-game unbeaten run this season, a streak that reflects a campaign keeping them firmly in the European qualification picture as they sit eighth, just behind Chelsea and Brentford, who are level on points, with five matches remaining.

The Dorset side next host Leeds at the Vitality Stadium in a pivotal league encounter, knowing a positive result would keep them in the mix for Europe, while Leeds are aiming to finally put lingering relegation concerns to bed.

Manager Iraola has confirmed he will step away from his role after three years in charge when his contract expires in the summer, opening the door for Rose to take over.

The Leeds United manager noted that the former RB Leipzig head coach previously held the reins at his former club Borussia Monchengladbach, highlighting that the two have crossed paths on several occasions during their managerial careers.

Farke recalled facing the Red Bulls during the 49-year-old’s tenure, before going on to commend Rose’s credentials both on the touchline and as an individual.

He said at a press conference (13:43): “Yes, we’ve faced each other a few times in Germany.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

“He was also in charge of my former club Borussia Monchengladbach, and then we played against each other once when he was at Leipzig, for example.

“Bournemouth can be really happy with their choice

“I think he’s a really, really good coach and a top-class human being.”

The Yorkshire side have carved out an eight-point cushion above the bottom three, and a positive result against the Cherries could all but extinguish the lingering threat of relegation.

Leeds also face an FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley this weekend, with Farke hopeful of another strong showing after his side remained unbeaten in both league meetings with the Blues this term.

Having previously insisted that cup progress means little without the ultimate prize, the 49-year-old tactician will be determined to carve the club’s name into the record books, with the side bidding for a first FA Cup triumph since 1972.