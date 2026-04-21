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Dutch journalist Rene van der Gijp has urged Liverpool to consider putting less pressure on Arne Slot, who has been under massive scrutiny all season.

The Reds could not put up any fight to defend their Premier League title, as they currently sit 15 points off table-toppers Arsenal.

They have been knocked out of all cup competitions this term and are fighting to finish in the Champions League qualification spots for the upcoming season.

Paris Saint-Germain knocked the Reds out of the Champions League quarter-finals last week and Slot’s approach against the Parisians was criticised by a former Premier League star.

One veteran Dutch journalist slammed the ex-Feyenoord boss for playing his star man, Dominik Szoboszlai, right-back for a time against the Ligue 1 giants, stressing the Hungarian was sent to ‘Siberia’.

Some Liverpool fans want Slot sacked in the summer for taking the club back at an alarming rate, while it is unclear whether the Reds owners, FSG, will pull the trigger on the Dutchman.

The 47-year-old has been under huge pressure at the Merseyside club, who have had an underwhelming season compared to their usual high standards, and on the back of a record spend last summer too.

Club played for Zwolle NAC Breda Sparta Rotterdam Clubs Arne Slot played for

Dutch journalist Van der Gijp has questioned the level of pressure at Liverpool and thinks it is clear to see it is not having a good effect on Slot.

He has urged the Premier League giants to consider taking that pressure off, rather than putting Slot under more scrutiny.

“I think that as a club, you should really start thinking when Arne Slot wants to walk onto the pitch during a Champions League match to kick a ball away”, the Dutch journalist said on KieftJansenEgmondGijp (via Voetbal Primeur) about the Reds boss.

“Then, as a club, you should really start thinking: ‘man, is this all going to go well?

“‘Shouldn’t we take some of that pressure off somehow, instead of putting even more pressure on it?'”

Slot’s animated nature on the touchline this season has been noted by another Dutch journalist, who insisted the Netherlands have never seen the Dutch boss like that.

Liverpool, though, have gained some momentum, having won their last two Premier League games, putting them seven points ahead of sixth-placed Chelsea.

The question is whether a trophy-less season, with ten Premier League defeats and a level of football which has been largely criticised, the fallout with Mohamed Salah, and a record spend last summer, will put Slot’s job at risk in the summer.