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Former Cardiff City skipper Sean Morrison has hailed Brian Barry-Murphy for his stewardship of academy talent, welcoming the steady stream of youngsters handed debuts and backing that pathway to continue under the Bluebirds boss in the Championship.

Barry-Murphy took charge at Cardiff City Stadium in the summer following a disastrous Championship campaign, finishing 24th in the table, which saw Cardiff relegated to League One.

With just eight losses all season, along with 25 wins and ten draws, the Bluebirds have secured the second automatic promotion spot, with Lincoln City crowned League One champions with three games still to play.

The 47-year-old has introduced a host of academy talents across the campaign in both cup competitions and league action, notably Daniel Ola, Axel Donczew, T-Jay Parfitt and Trey George.

George announced himself in style, marking his debut in an EFL Trophy clash against Arsenal Under-21s last November by firing home the third in a 3-1 victory.

Morrison praised Barry-Murphy for integrating academy players into the Cardiff first team, pleased with the number of debuts this season and expecting more next term.

He pointed to a clear and positive pathway now in place for young players to step up, which he believes is what every club wants, seeing homegrown talent feature at senior level.

Game Competition Port Vale (H) League One Northampton Town (H) League One Mansfield Town (A) League One Cardiff City’s final three games

The former Bluebirds skipper added that the Irish tactician has built a structure that looks set to continue for as long as he is in charge, leaving him delighted with the job being done.

Morrison said on EFL All Access (24:13): “And also what’s super pleasing is the way he’s transitioned so many academy players into the first team.

“Lots of lads have made their debuts this season, and I’m sure lots will make debuts next season because it seems like there’s a real positive pathway for academy players to break into the first team now, which is what I think any club wants.

“I think they want to see homegrown players playing in the first team, and Brian’s kind of moulded that into something that seems like it’s going to happen from now until probably as long as he’s there, that’s going to happen.

“So really delighted with how he’s done his job and I’m sure everyone in the city is absolutely delighted for him as well.”

In February, the Irish boss was praised by a former EFL star, who noted he had given the Bluebirds faithful something to rally behind, and now, with promotion secured, attention will turn to the transfer window as the club look to strengthen for the Championship.

However, with a significant number of academy players already in place, the need for a rebuild similar to last season’s promoted Wrexham and Birmingham City remains uncertain.