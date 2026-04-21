Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur’s Xavi Simons is not viewed as a concrete target by Bayern Munich for this summer’s transfer window, despite previous interest from the Bundesliga giants.

The Dutch attacker arrived as Tottenham’s marquee signing at the beginning of the season from RB Leipzig for a fee just shy of £52m.

There was interest from the Bavarians last summer, but they did not pursue a deal, deeming the asking price too high.

His debut season in north London has yet to fully vindicate that investment, with the 23-year-old contributing five goals and six assists across 40 appearances.

The Netherlands international required time to find his footing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with former head coach Thomas Frank managing his introduction to the demands of Premier League football.

A former top flight player has publicly expressed disappointment with Simons’ Premier League stint, while another has cast doubt on whether he possesses the level required to thrive in the division.

If Tottenham are relegated, then Simons is likely to see a north London exit and potential transfer destinations will come into play.

Bayern Munich have been mooted as a possible destination, but Simons is ‘not a concrete transfer target’, according to Sky Deutschland (via German outlet fcbinside).

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

The Netherlands international can play as a No.10 or out wide but is most effective just behind the striker, a role already filled at Bayern Munich by Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry.

The Lilywhites find themselves in a perilous 18th place with just five matches remaining, two points from safety, with the threat of relegation looming and the prospect of a squad overhaul should the worst happen.

Simons did, however, offer a reminder of his talent with a goal and an assist in Spurs’ 2-2 draw against Brighton on Saturday, even as the club’s wait for a first win of 2026 drags on.

The onus will be on the Dutchman to sharpen his edge in the weeks ahead if he is to help drag the north London outfit away from danger.

Given Tottenham’s predicament, failure to beat the drop could trigger a significant clear-out, and Simons may be among those to move on, with Galatasaray reportedly monitoring him and able to offer Champions League football.