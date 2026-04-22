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Aston Villa ‘know how far they would go’ to snap up Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde in the approaching summer transfer window.

Unai Emery oversaw a concerning start to the campaign which left one former Premier League striker dubbing them ‘all over the place’, but since stabilised and are ready to sign off on what could be a hugely successful season.

The Villa Park club are currently battling it out for the third position in the Premier League, but have positioned themselves strongly to finish in the Champions League qualification spots whatever happens.

Emery’s men have also qualified for the Europa League semi-finals after defeating Serie A side Bologna 7-1 over two legs in the quarter-final.

Bologna’s English winger Jonathan Rowe, who played for Norwich City, dubbed Villa a ‘top-class club’ and they are rated by many as favourites to lift the trophy.

Even though the Villans have some PSR concerns that they will need to comply with next summer, they have multiple targets to beef up their squad for the upcoming campaign.

They have held an interest in Barcelona full-back Balde, with Emery keeping close tabs on players in his native country.

Spain level First cap Spain U16s 2019 Spain U17s 2019 Spain U18s 2019 Spain U19s 2021 Spain U21s 2022 Spain 2022- Spain levels Alejandro Balde has played at

Now Aston Villa have even set out how much they would be prepared to pay to sign Balde.

According to Spanish programme El Chiringuito (via Mundo Deportivo), Aston Villa are willing to go up to €50m to tempt Barcelona to sell.

It is suggested that Manchester United and Manchester City are also admirers of Balde.

Back in 2019, when Balde was only 16 years old, Liverpool showed interest in signing him, but could not take him from Barcelona.

Chelsea also joined the race for the La Masia graduate, who was not keen on leaving the Catalan giants and decided to stay with Barcelona.

Balde has fallen out of favour a bit this season and has suffered recurring injury issues, but is still a key part of Hansi Flick’s plans at the Camp Nou.

The 22-year-old has started only 19 league games this season and Aston Villa feel that they could convince him to make a move; Emery could look to play a big role if Villa want to tempt the left-back.

Emery has quality left-backs in the shape of Lucas Digne and Ian Maatsen at his disposal, and it remains to be seen whether either of them will be moved on in the summer as Balde is an important target for Aston Villa.