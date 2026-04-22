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West Brom star Isaac Price has hailed Danny Imray, highlighting his pace and power and noting that chances have come more freely since his January arrival on loan from Crystal Palace.

The Eagles academy graduate spent the first half of the season with Blackpool, where he enjoyed his spell with the Seasiders, before completing a winter-window loan move to West Brom until the end of the campaign.

Since arriving, Imray has made 15 appearances, steadily earning minutes under James Morrison and contributing three goal involvements, with the 39-year-old head coach earning praise for giving his side the freedom to express themselves, according to a former EFL player.

Two of those came on Tuesday night against Watford at the Hawthorns, where he teed up Price for the opener before getting on the scoresheet himself to round off a 3-0 win.

The Baggies were deep in a relegation scrap just two months ago, but Morrison’s appointment has flipped the script, lifting them to 18th after a nine-game unbeaten surge and opening up an eight-point buffer above the drop zone, leaving them within touching distance of safety.

Price, praised for being “magic” on the ball himself, highlighted Imray’s impact since his arrival, noting how the Crystal Palace loanee has added real bite to the right side of the pitch.

He explained he has been getting similar chances all season, but the 22-year-old’s presence has helped turn them into more effective openings.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Pointing to Imray’s pace, power and sharp delivery from wide areas, the Northern Irish midfielder pointed to the threat he provided down the flank, which allowed him to open the scoring on Tuesday.

Price told BBC WM: “I think I’ve probably had a lot of them chances this season.

“It’s helped since Danny’s come in, the threat down the right side has been terrific.

“His pace and power, then his detail on his crossing has been superb and I think it was an easy enough finish for me”

The Throstles have been threatened by a potential PSR breach that could result in a points deduction this season, prompting a determination to rack up as many points as possible to avoid a similar fate to Leicester City and Sheffield Wednesday.

However, former Championship striker Sam Parkin believes any talk of sanctions will be kept firmly at arm’s length inside the dressing room.

This Saturday, they welcome Ipswich Town to the west Midlands before Morrison leads his side to Hillsborough to take on the already relegated Owls on 2nd May, in their final game of the season.