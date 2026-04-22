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Former Everton winger Pat Nevin has claimed that the right additions can make the Toffees among the most feared sides again ahead of the summer transfer window.

Everton have undergone a significant transformation since the return of David Moyes last year, moving away from their struggles at the bottom end of the table and re-establishing themselves as a competitive force in the Premier League.

After 33 matches, the Toffees are sitting tenth with 47 points, just one point behind Chelsea, making European qualification a realistic possibility and underlining the progress made under Moyes.

If they secure qualification for European competition next season, it will mark the first such occasion in the Hill Dickinson era following their move from Goodison Park last year and be another huge feather in Moyes’ cap.

Nevin believes that the atmosphere, crowd and scale of the new stadium could attract players and turn their home ground into one of the most feared venues, with the club’s future looking secure under Moyes after steering them clear of recurring relegation battles.

He also stressed that targeted reinforcements in key areas ahead of the summer transfer window, including full-back, central midfield and attack, could elevate the team to another level.

Nevin wrote in his BBC Sport newsletter: “The stunning new stadium, the noise, the passion and above all the numbers there, underlined that Everton now have the chance to become one of the very top clubs again.

Season Position (Premier League) 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th 2020–21 10th Everton’s last five league finishes

“That stadium filled with 53,000 fans will be a huge incentive for players to come.

“With David Moyes in charge the future is not only looking secure but exhilarating.

“After just over a year, Everton are challenging for a European place instead of fighting against relegation year after year.

“This summer will be bring reinforcements, a full-back, another centre midfielder and a striker.

“Get these right and the Hill Dickinson will be among the most feared – and to some of us enjoyable – places to watch football anywhere.”

The Toffees were active in the last summer window, bringing in players such as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Thierno Barry and loanee Jack Grealish, who is keen to extend his stay.

They could further strengthen their spending power if European qualification is secured, with targets already emerging, including Italian midfielder Cesare Casadei, who is also on the radar of West Ham United and several other clubs.

Recruitment may need to improve though, with Richard Keys dubbing most of it ‘bang ordinary’.

Moyes has already expressed his desire to bring European nights to the Hill Dickinson, something he previously enjoyed during his time with West Ham.

To achieve that, Everton will need to navigate a demanding run-in, including fixtures against Manchester City and Sunderland, with the latter also firmly in contention for European spots.