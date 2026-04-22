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Former top-flight star Gordon Dalziel has insisted that he likes the idea of seeing Ange Postecoglou as the next Celtic manager, pointing to the football the Bhoys played under the Australian.

Celtic are widely expected to appoint a new manager at the end of the season, though if Martin O’Neill can steer them to the Scottish Premiership title then there could be calls for him to stay on.

Former Celtic goalkeeper Alan Rough has talked up the idea of the veteran manager being given a role on the board.

Rough has also tipped former Belgium boss Roberto Martinez to be an ideal successor, though Dalziel remains in the camp batting for former boss Postecoglou.

The 60-year-old enjoyed a successful spell at Celtic Park between 2021 and 2023, winning two Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish League Cups and one Scottish Cup.

He also brought in some lesser-known players such as Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate from other parts of the world, nurturing their talent and making them flourish as Celtic players.

Dalziel admits he likes the idea of Celtic tempting Postecoglou to come back, not least because of the football the side played under him.

The former striker told Clyde 1 Superscoreboard (56.04): “I like the idea of Postecoglou after when he came in, because he had that advantage, he knew the markets that nobody else really knew.

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“He had worked with these players, he had seen these players, he brought them in, he knew they would fit.

“Under him, a lot of people would agree, Celtic played some of the best football they had played in a long, long time.”

Dalziel went on to cite the Tottenham Hotspur example to laud Postecoglou’s credentials as a manager, pointing towards the steady decline the Londoners have witnessed since the former Australia boss’s departure.

“If you look at the state of Tottenham just now, I think Ange Postecoglou, you probably look behind the scenes and what they had to get”, Dalziel added.

“He won a trophy, by the way what I loved about him is the way comes out and says ‘I win things in the second season.’ And he stuck by that.

“Have a look at Tottenham since he left. They have been a shambles.”

It is unclear whether Postecoglou would be open to returning to Celtic, especially given his last two jobs have been in the Premier League.

Celtic would likely have to make a compelling case to the Australian and promise him significant backing in the summer transfer window, something which fans have regularly been disappointed by in recent years.