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Sebastian Kehl has emerged as the leading candidate to be Tottenham Hotspur‘s new sporting director, but a decision regarding the German is not imminent, as he is yet to decide whether he will return to the game now.

The north Londoners have been in absolute disarray this term and it remains a strong possibility that they could be relegated into the Championship.

To survive, new boss Roberto De Zerbi will need to likely guide the side to multiple wins, but Richard Keys has expressed his doubts that the Italian can do that.

Regardless of what happens, Tottenham could well undergo something of a shake-up in terms of senior positions throughout the club.

Calls were made by a former Spurs defender to sack Club CEO Vinai Venkatesham and sporting director Johan Lange after Thomas Frank was relieved of his duties.

Venkatesham and Lange still have their jobs, but the club are looking to add another head to assist the Dane deal-maker, with Fabio Paratici having left.

Spurs have been linked with multiple experienced profiles for the role and former Borussia Dortmund sporting director Kehl is firmly on their radar.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

However, last month, it was suggested that Kehl willingness to join would be affected as Spurs follow a two-man sporting director set-up.

However, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Kehl is currently the leading candidate to become Tottenham’s new sporting director.

A deal, though, will not be imminent regarding the 46-year-old, as it is not clear if the German will take more time off after leaving his role at the Ruhr giants earlier this year.

Spurs want to appoint the Borussia Dortmund legend alongside Lange, as the German’s skill to identify talent and his huge network make him a valued candidate for them.

However, the north London club’s desire to plan a future with Kehl could be shattered if they go down at the end of the current campaign.

Spurs will first need to focus on their Premier League survival, as they are yet to win a single league game in this calendar year.