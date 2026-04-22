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Nottingham Forest ‘remain alert’ to the situation of Celtic midfielder Arne Engels, who is also now attracting interest from Lazio.

The 22-year-old arrived at Celtic Park in the summer of 2024 on a permanent deal from German side Augsburg and big things were expected from Engels given the transfer fee involved, which one former top flight star insisted in 2025 he had not delivered on.

Engels has been regularly involved in Martin O’Neill’s side and he has scored five goals while providing seven assists in 40 games in all competitions this term.

The Belgian midfielder was targeted by Nottingham Forest in the winter transfer window, but the Tricky Trees saw bids rejected three times by the Bhoys.

Celtic are pushing for a domestic double this season, but the summer is expected to be one of real churn, potentially under a new manager.

A City Ground move could still be a possibility for Engels as, according to Italian journalist Lorenzo Lepore, Nottingham Forest ‘remain alert’ to his situation at Celtic, with a fresh move not ruled out.

However, there is now also interest in Engels from Italian Serie A side Lazio and it is suggested the midfielder ‘could become a concrete target’.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Champions) 2023–24 1st (Champions) 2022–23 1st (Champions) 2021–22 1st (Champions) 2020–21 2nd (Runners‑up) Celtic’s last five league finishes

This season, the 22-year-old has missed a few games due to thigh problems, but remains a key player for the Bhoys and losing him would be a blow.

Celtic are pushing to retain the Scottish Premiership title, while also making it to the Scottish Cup final to face Dunfermline Athletic in May, and an ex-Bhoys star believes the momentum has shifted towards O’Neill’s men.

Nottingham Forest are currently in a relegation battle with West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, as they sit 16th in the table on 36 points, with five games to go.

The Tricky Trees are most likely planning to make changes to their squad for next season and with other clubs interested in Engels, they may want to make a move ahead of the competition.

It is unclear how much Celtic might want to let Engels depart and whether they have already started looking at a replacement.