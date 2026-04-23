Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Leeds United legend Stuart Dallas has highlighted the difficulties out-of-favour Sean Longstaff has been undergoing at Elland Road, but has lauded him for pushing everything aside to score an all-important goal against Bournemouth.

Daniel Farke snapped up Longstaff from Newcastle United in the summer transfer window after intense negotiations where Leeds made clear what their limits were.

Following his recovery from injury, Longstaff has struggled to get minutes on the pitch, despite one former Whites’ player calling for his inclusion in the starting lineup in March.

He has mostly been used as a late second-half substitute and that was again the case on Wednesday night in the Premier League against Bournemouth.

Longstaff replaced Brenden Aaronson in the 84th minute and it was his late strike in the 97th minute that secured a point for the Whites at Dean Court as it ended 2-2.

Dallas highlighted the difficulties Longstaff has been having this season, despite being roped in to add Premier League experience.

He stressed that it will have been tough for Longstaff, who will have expected to have been playing on a regular basis, to make only brief cameos.

“It has been difficult for Sean because he has been getting five or ten minutes here at the end of games”, Dallas said on LUTV (2.50).

Club played for Newcastle United Kilmarnock Blackpool Leeds United Clubs Sean Longstaff has played for

“It is really hard when you want to be playing and he has been signed, obviously as a Premier League experienced player to come in and play.

“So, it has been hard for him not getting the game time.

“It is difficult when you are asked to go on for five, ten minutes to go and show me what you can do.”

Dallas took time to laud Longstaff for having successfully though doing what Farke hoped he would when he was brought on.

“He has just done that”, Dallas added.

Longstaff has been an influential figure in the Leeds United set-up despite a lack of game time, with his leadership skills being highlighted by team-mate Anton Stach.

The midfielder will hope that his performance has put him very much in Farke’s thoughts for the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday against Chelsea.

In 24 appearances overall, Longstaff has managed to score three goals and has also helped set up two more for his team-mates.