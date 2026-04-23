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Former EFL star Adrian Clarke believes that recently-relegated Championship side Leicester City need a manager like Brian Barry-Murphy, who will make good use of the ‘great academy’ the Foxes have.

A decade after winning the Premier League, Leicester have been relegated to League One.

It has been back-to-back relegations for the Championship giants, despite manager Gary Rowett being backed to make a big impact at the King Power as an experienced boss.

Now as they prepare to grapple with the impact of relegation, a number of their heavily paid players will have to be offloaded, making space in the squad.

Clarke has complete faith in Leicester City’s academy, where he believes some excellent young players are pushing.

However, for that to happen, the 51-year-old also believes that the Foxes need a manager like Barry-Murphy, who has done exactly the same with Cardiff City this season and has got them promoted back to the Championship.

Reflecting on the 47-year-old’s origins in management at Manchester City‘s academy, Clarke said on What The EFL (24.03): “He did a great job at Manchester City, was very popular there, highly rated.

Side managed Years Rochdale 2019-2021 Manchester City EDS 2021-2024 Cardiff City 2025- Brian Barry-Murphy’s managerial career

“He is clearly a superb coach, Brian Barry-Murphy. That was the dream appointment.

“That is the sort of appointment Leicester City need to make, ironically of course, he is a former Leicester City assistant manager.

“So, they wouldn’t mind him back for sure because Leicester have a great academy, they have got some excellent young players pushing.

“They have had game time this season.

“What they have got to do is what Cardiff have done and give those kids a chance and make them regulars with the right manager to guide them.”

Leicester will be under big financial pressure to get back to the Championship at the first time of asking as they feel the effects of reduced income in League One.

There could be a substantial rebuild needed on the playing side as players look for the exit door and the club also try to offload others on big salaries.

Barry-Murphy, despite his prior connection with the Foxes, would surely be unlikely to leave a Cardiff side he has just steered back up to the second tier.