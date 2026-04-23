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Newcastle United star William Osula ‘has been contacted’ through his entourage by the Nigeria Football Association as they look to tempt him to represent them.

The Aarhus-born attacking talent began his youth career at Danish giants FC Copenhagen and Sheffield United signed him for their academy when he was only 15 years old.

Osula spent six years at the Blades, impressing on a loan spell at Derby County, before he left the Bramall Lane outfit back in the summer of 2024.

Ipswich Town wanted to sign the Dane, but Newcastle beat the competition for the ex-Sheffield United man.

Last summer, it looked like Osula would leave the Magpies for Eintracht Frankfurt, but the Tyneside outfit scrapped the potential deal at the last moment.

He is far from Eddie Howe’s first-choice striker, but he started the last two league games as their big-money hitmen, Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa, are out of favour with the boss.

The 22-year-old Dane was part of Brian Riemer’s Denmark national team last month in the World Cup qualifiers, but did not make his senior debut for his country.

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Denmark failed to qualify for the World Cup, but Osula still has a reasonable prospect of making an impact for the country soon.

However, according to Danish outlet Tipsbladet, Osula has now been approached by the Nigeria FA.

The Super Eagles want to ‘steal’ him from Denmark and are hoping to convince the Newcastle forward to change his national allegiance.

However, Nigeria have also failed to qualify for the World Cup, which means that Denmark will not have to worry about that competition’s temptation.

Denmark have the likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Kasper Hogh to fight for the starting striker spot, but the competition is even tougher at the Super Eagles.

Nigeria possess the talents of Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Paul Onuachu up front, which is significantly more difficult compared to the Denmark national side.

Osula can also play out wide as a winger, and it remains to be seen whether the Super Eagles will be able to convince the Newcastle frontman to switch to them before they play Poland in an international friendly in early June.