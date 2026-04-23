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Juventus coach Luciano Spalletti is driving the Old Lady’s pursuit of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, with more talks over a potential deal expected soon.

The Brazilian shot-stopper still has a year remaining on his deal at Anfield, with an automatic extension running until 2027, though interest continues to grow from clubs keen to lure him away.

Now 33, Alisson has continued to draw interest across recent transfer windows, including strong attention from Saudi Arabian sides two summers ago.

Since arriving from Roma in 2018, the Brazil international has established himself as a mainstay between the posts, playing a pivotal role in delivering two Premier League titles and a Champions League triumph to Liverpool.

A recurring hamstring issue has disrupted his rhythm this season, sidelining him for several matches after a similar setback last term, allowing summer arrival Giorgi Mamardashvili to step in, with the Georgian viewed as a potential long-term successor.

Juventus are particularly keen on the Brazil international, with Spalletti, who previously coached him in Rome, ‘one of his biggest sponsors’, according to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale.

Initial contact between the Old Lady and Alisson’s entourage is expected soon over a proposed three-year deal worth €5m per season.

Club Years Internacional 2013-2016 Roma 2016-2018 Liverpool 2018- Alisson’s career hstory

Juventus have been in the market for a new shot-stopper, having also explored replacements for Michele Di Gregorio in the winter window, with Arijanet Muric of Ipswich Town among those considered.

For Alisson, such a move would represent a significant pay cut, with the Brazilian among Liverpool’s top earners, reportedly on more than €7m per year.

Liverpool appear increasingly likely to let Alisson depart Anfield, despite real concerns from some fans about the quick-fire dismantling of the side Jurgen Klopp left.

With the Reds yet to make a final call on his future, interest continues to build, with Italian giants AC Milan having also made contact, and the right offer could send Liverpool into negotiations.

It has been suggested that Alisson would go for a fee of around €10m and it is unclear what replacement goalkeeper Liverpool might already be eyeing.