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Fiorentina have concerns over signing Tottenham Hotspur loan winger Manor Solomon on a permanent deal when the current season ends and any move to do so looks to be in the balance.

The Israeli international has been at the north London club for three years now and has only six appearances across all competitions for Tottenham to his name.

Solomon is currently on his third loan spell away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and his first loan at Leeds United was impressive.

He contributed to 23 goals directly in only 39 Championship appearances for the Whites and one ex-Leeds boss hailed his top-notch quality on the ball.

The Yorkshire club were linked with signing him again in the following campaign and Solomon was keen to stay in the Premier League, but no move to Leeds happened.

He had a forgettable loan spell at Villarreal in the first half of this campaign and joined Fiorentina in January on loan, where ex-Spurs supremo Fabio Paratici is now pulling the deal strings.

Solomon made a smooth start to life in Florence and it was suggested that La Viola were already setting aside the money to sign the Spurs winger.

Loanee On loan from Daniele Rugani Juventus Marco Brescianini Atalanta Jack Harrison Leeds United Manor Solomon Tottenham Hotspur Giovanni Fabbian Bologna Fiorentina’s loan stars

However, the 26-year-old has suffered injury issues and is yet to register a goal contribution since early February, when he scored against Torino.

And according to Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato Web), ‘there are concerns’ at the club over signing Solomon permanently.

Fiorentina are expected to discuss the €7m option to buy in Solomon’s loan deal, but it has been suggested that everything depends on the club hierarchy’s decision, which likely means Paratici.

One La Viola star hailed Solomon and Leeds loanee, Jack Harrison, early doors, but their future at the Tuscan club is under scrutiny.

In the Leeds lonaee’s case, though, it probably is all over for the 29-year-old, who looks destined to be on his way back to Elland Road.

Spurs are currently wedged in a troublesome relegation battle, and if they go down, Solomon could have a future at the north London club.

The 26-year-old’s current deal runs until the summer of 2028 at Spurs and it remains to be seen whether he will finally have a settled home from next season.