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Bundesliga side Stuttgart are keeping an eye on Southampton boss Tonda Eckert, as their boss, Sebastian Hoeness, is attracting interest from high-profile clubs.

The German tactician began his coaching journey at a young age and served as an assistant manager for Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig’s youth sides.

Eckert came to England for the first time back in 2020, as he became an assistant at Barnsley, before spending three years at Italian outfit Genoa.

Saints brought him back to the UK last year as the Southampton Under-21s’ boss, while he then took over in a caretaker capacity when Will Still was dismissed.

The 33-year-old German impressed in his caretaker spell, but one former EFL star warned the Saints that they would be committing a mistake if they ended up giving Eckert the full-time job.

However, one ex-Championship star urged Southampton to give him the job and those words have been proven wise as Saints did just that and are flourishing.

Eckert has done an incredible job at St. Mary’s, as Southampton currently sit fourth in the Championship table, only three points away from an automatic promotion spot, with only two games to go in the regular season.

Club at Country 1. FC Koln Germany RB Leipzig Germany Bayern Munich Germany Barnsley England Genoa Italy Southampton England Clubs Tonda Eckert has been at

Southampton are still alive in the FA Cup, after they defeated Arsenal in the quarter-finals of the competition and will face Manchester City on Saturday.

His brilliant work has not gone unnoticed, as Bundesliga side Stuttgart have the 33-year-old on their radar for the upcoming season.

According to German daily Bild, Eckert is one of the candidates to potentially replace Hoeness, who could leave in the summer.

More candidates are on Stuttgart’s wish list as Hoeness is a man in demand and they are keeping an eye on the 33-year-old.

Eckert’s notable work and Southampton’s resurgence in form have been lauded by Sam Parkin, who saw enough last month to feel confident they would finish the season strongly.

The 33-year-old will now look to take Saints back to the Premier League first and foremost, but Stuttgart are currently sitting fourth in the Bundesliga table, and if they finish the campaign in that position, they will be playing in the Champions League next term.

Whether Die Roten will make a move for Eckert when the season ends, it remains to be seen.