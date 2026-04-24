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Bayern Munich are looking to reach an agreement with Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon to ensure he prioritises a move to Bavaria, which they hope could help them negotiate a lower transfer fee.

Gordon joined the Magpies in January 2023 from Everton for an initial transfer fee of £40m and has remained at the club despite interest from other sides in recent transfer windows, with Liverpool notably keen.

This Premier League season, the England international has featured in 26 games, scoring six goals and providing two assists, but his standout performances have come in the Champions League this season, where he has scored ten goals in 12 appearances.

Newcastle will not have Champions League football next season and it has been suggested they will need to look at player sales to balance the books and support further strengthening of the squad.

The Magpies could decide to cash in on Gordon, with one former Premier League star hinting at the possibility as recently as February.

Transfer talk around Gordon has been growing and now Bayern Munich seem to be the leaders in the race for the England international.

Bayern Munich though are not keen to meet Newcastle’s asking price, which is suggested to be around £75m and have a strategy to bring it down.

Club Years Everton 2017-2023 Preston North End (loan) 2021 Newcastle United 2023- Anthony Gordon’s career history

According to Bild’s Bayern Insider (via Fussball Transfers), Bayern Munich are aiming to secure a prior agreement with Gordon that would see the winger prioritise a move to Bavaria.

Should Newcastle be forced into a sale due to financial constraints, Gordon’s commitment could allow Bayern Munich to push for a reduced transfer fee.

The Allianz Arena side have enjoyed significant success with recent Premier League imports, including Harry Kane and Michael Olise.

With Bayern Munich having won the Bundesliga title once again, Gordon would be all but certain of picking up a league winners’ medal if he moves to Germany with the Bavarians.

The German giants are said to see Gordon as the successor to Luis Diaz in time, the Colombian having left Liverpool for Bayern Munich last summer.

Gordon was in Thomas Tuchel’s most recent England squad and it is unclear if Bayern Munich want to do a deal to sign him before he heads to the World Cup or after the tournament.