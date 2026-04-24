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Leeds United defender James Justin has insisted that the Whites stars are eyeing potential European football next term through the FA Cup, stressing they have the chance to write history.

The Elland Road outfit made some shrewd additions last summer after they came up from the Championship and Daniel Farke has been given a large credit for their transfer business.

Ex-Leicester City star Justin was brought in from the Championship; Everton were also keen on the former England defender.

The Whites paid a £10m package for the versatile defender, landing someone who had long been on their radar.

He was in and out of the team following his arrival, but has been a regular for Farke’s system since January and one former Leeds boss has saluted him for his flexibility.

Justin can play anywhere across the backline, with a lot of experience from his time at Leicester, and is having a fantastic time at Elland Road now.

Leeds are due to play Chelsea in the semi-final of the FA Cup, after they defeated fellow Premier League side West Ham United in the previous round of the competition; we have looked at the key battles across the pitch at Wembley on Sunday.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

The 28-year-old defender believes that the Yorkshire giants have a great chance to write history if they are able to win the FA Cup.

Justin pointed out that winning the FA Cup gets Leeds into Europe next season, stressing that everyone at the club would love to play in European competition.

“Yes, chance for history, really”, the 28-year-old told LUTV (15:41) when asked about the importance of the FA Cup this year.

“It is something that no one can take away from you when you get older.

“And obviously [winning the FA Cup would give us] a chance to play in Europe, which is what a lot of boys would want to do, I am sure.”

When asked about the weekend clash against Callum McFarlane’s Chelsea, Justin oozed confidence.

“We fancy our chances going in [against Chelsea].”

Farke’s men will go into the Chelsea game with confidence on the back of having won and drawn against the Blues in their two league meetings this season.

Justin won the FA Cup with Leicester and played in Europe as well; whether his experience will be able to guide Leeds to the Europa League next season remains to be seen.