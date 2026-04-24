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Rangers boss Danny Rohl has expressed hope that the club can keep hold of Emmanuel Fernandez amidst interest, stating that the player knows ‘as well what he has’ with the Gers.

Fernandez moved to Rangers last summer from third tier English side Peterborough United, despite prior suggestions of the Posh having accepted a ‘huge bid’ from the Championship in February 2025.

The defender has progressed rapidly since his move, and together with Nasser Djiga, came in for praise from his manager in December for their development.

Rohl reiterated how quick Fernandez’s development has been, reminding fans that he was playing in League One less than a year ago.

When asked how important it is that Fernandez stays at Rangers, amidst links to other clubs, Rohl is positive about the chances of that outcome transpiring, stating that the defender knows ‘as well what he has here’ while being hopeful of offering Champions League football next season.

Rohl said in a press conference (14:30): “I guess Manny knows as well what he has here.

“I think he developed very quick very soon.

Season Position 2024–25 2nd (Runners-up) 2023–24 2nd (Runners-up) 2022–23 2nd (Runners-up) 2021–22 2nd (Runners-up) 2020–21 1st (Champions) Rangers’ last five league finishes

“We should not forget, one year ago he played in League One.

“Now he plays for a big club.

“If everything goes well, what we want, maybe he can play next year as well in the highest competition.

“I think we have a lot of arguments.

“We have a good training ground, fantastic stadium, nice city, good fans, good owner and the group together and I think it helps as well for players to develop and play on the highest level football.”

Fernandez has been suggested to be key to the Gers’ title challenge by former Rangers star Andy Halliday, but Halliday has also commented upon a lack of defensive instinct despite the defender’s huge potential.

His progress is made all the more remarkable given that he started only one of the first eleven games under Russell Martin before going on to declare and debut for Nigeria this year.

With Arsenal said to have joined a long list of suitors including Chelsea, Everton and West Ham United in the Premier League, along with German clubs Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen, it looks increasingly likely that Rangers can demand a fee upwards of £35m, a figure deemed improbable by journalist David Friel in March.

The final five fixtures remain imperative to Rohl, as there is a chance Rangers might miss out not only on the title but also Champions League football, something which might turn out to be vital in both a sporting and financial sense to keeping hold of the best players at the club.