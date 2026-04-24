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West Ham United defender Konstantinos Mavropanos can ‘very well imagine’ making a return to the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

The 28-year-old centre-back has been a key member for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side this term, making 26 appearances in the Premier League, missing only four games due to a thigh muscle problem.

Mavropanos has been impressive at the heart of the defence, while also scoring three goals in the league this season, notably bagging a brace against Wolves in a 4-0 win.

West Ham are currently locked in a relegation battle, but Mavropanos may well have a summer option whatever happens.

The Hammers could even actively look to sell the 28-year-old centre-back to balance the books if they get relegated to the Championship, though one West Ham star recently oozed confidence and insisted the club are back.

Mavropanos has experience of playing in Germany, with Stuttgart and Nurnberg, and is wanted by Dortmund.

It is suggested he is planning for a change and, according to German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers), Mavropanos can ‘very well imagine’ joining the Ruhr giants.

Playing for one of Germany’s biggest clubs looks to fit the bill for Mavropanos, but Dortmund may not have things all their own way.

Game Freiburg (H) Gladbach (A) Eintracht Frankfurt (H) Werder Bremen (A) Dortmund’s final four Bundesliga games

It has been claimed that there is interest from other Premier League sides, amid an asking price of €30m.

Last summer, Mavropanos was linked with a move to Serie A side Fiorentina, however ultimately decided to stay at the London Stadium.

West Ham will not play in Europe next season, and the prospect of playing in the Champions League is another tick in the column for Dortmund and Mavropanos.

However, the 28-year-old will want to finish the season in the best possible way and Nuno will need the centre-back to continue his impressive performances to avoid the drop to the Championship.

It is increasingly looking as if West Ham’s battle against relegation will go down to the wire, especially if Tottenham Hotspur pick up under Roberto De Zerbi.

Nottingham Forest and Leeds United have already started to collect points to move away from the bottom three.