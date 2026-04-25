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Fixture: West Ham United vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Nuno Espirito Santo has picked his West Ham lineup vs Everton for this afternoon’s crunch Premier League contest at the London Stadium.

The Portuguese tactician will have watched on as Nottingham Forest won comfortably on Friday night, a result which puts more pressure on the Hammers to perform.

Picking up all three points this afternoon against Everton would give West Ham a real boost when it comes to survival.

Nuno though is wary of just how much Everton boss David Moyes knows about a West Ham team he managed and warned his men they need to do new things.

Confidence in the West Ham camp does look high, with El Hadji Malick Diouf declaring the Hammers ‘back’ given their level of performances now.

His Hammers team-mate Tomas Soucek is also ready to do his all and fight to help West Ham survive in the Premier League.

Nuno is boosted by being able to head into the game with no new injuries and a fully fit squad to choose from.

Mads Hermansen is in goal in the West Ham lineup vs Everton today, while at the back Nuno picks Kyle Walker-Peters, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Axel Disasi and Diouf.

In midfield, West Ham field Mateus Fernandes and Tomas Soucek, while Crysencio Summerville and Jarrod Bowen support Pablo and Taty Castellanos.

Nuno may well need to change his West Ham lineup vs Everton within the 90 minutes by making use of his substitutes and his options off the bench include experienced striker Callum Wilson and young defender Oli Scarles.

West Ham Lineup vs Everton

Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf, Fernandes, Soucek, Summerville, Bowen, Pablo, Castellanos

Substitutes: Areola, Wilson, Traore, Todibo, Wan-Bissaka, Magassa, Scarles, Potts, Kante