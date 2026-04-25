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Chelsea interim boss Calum McFarlane has insisted that belief still runs through his squad and they are prepared to capitalise on Leeds United’s vulnerabilities when they meet in Sunday’s FA Cup clash.

Having parted ways with Liam Rosenior on Wednesday, McFarlane now finds himself back at the helm for a second spell this season, taking charge of the final five league games, with his first assignment an FA Cup Wembley showdown against Leeds.

A victory for Leeds would see them carve their names into history, sending them to the FA Cup final for the first time since 1973 and moving them within touching distance of a landmark moment in the club’s story.

The Stamford Bridge outfit lie in wait, though arrive in the semi-final on the back of five straight defeats without finding the net, a run that ultimately cost Rosenior his job, with a former Blues figure suggesting Daniel Farke’s side can sense blood in the water.

Leeds, by contrast, are unbeaten in seven games across all competitions and may have all but secured their Premier League safety with a dramatic 2-2 draw against Bournemouth, with Jon Newsome backing the Yorkshire side to book their place in the final.

McFarlane has stressed the importance of Chelsea being fully prepared for the Whites, focusing on nullifying their strengths while looking to exploit their vulnerabilities – see the eight key battles in the FA Cup semi-final here.

He acknowledged that the recent dip in form has been difficult but pointed to strong performances across the season, underlining the quality within the Chelsea squad.

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Despite the apparent drop in morale, the 40-year-old insisted there remains belief within the Chelsea camp that they can turn things around on Sunday and get their season back on track.

McFarlane, asked about preparation, said at a press conference (5:54): “Making sure that the lads are prepared for the strengths of Leeds and making sure we’re ready to expose the weaknesses, and there’s still a lot of belief in this group.

“I know it’s been tough recently, but we’ve had some good games this year, good performances against top sides in recent history, so there’s a lot of talent.

“Some of those players in there are some of the best players in the world for their position, so there’s still a belief within us.

“We can turn this around and get our season back on track.”

Farke named a strong Leeds side against Bournemouth on Wednesday, meaning they could arrive with slightly heavier legs than Chelsea, who were in action on Tuesday.

This season, the Elland Road outfit have already had the better of the London side on both league meetings, collecting four points from a possible six.

With a nine-point cushion over the bottom three, Leeds may already feel their Premier League status is all but secure, potentially allowing them to field a full-strength side against a struggling Chelsea.