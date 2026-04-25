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Fixture: Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Roberto De Zerbi has picked his Tottenham lineup vs Wolves for this afternoon’s Premier League meeting at Molineux – match preview here.

With Nottingham Forest crushing Sunderland on Friday night, the battle to avoid finishing 18th may well now just be down to between Tottenham and West Ham.

On paper, the clash at Wolves today is Tottenham’s easiest match of the run-in and there will be massive questions to answer if they do not take all three points.

De Zerbi is encouraged by how his players are responding to his demands and feels total buy-in from the Tottenham squad.

Following disgusting online racist abuse of Kevin Danso after the Brighton game, De Zerbi took time to hail the centre-back and admit he has been hugely impressed with him.

De Zerbi will have to do without Tottenham defender Destiny Udogie, who picked up a muscle injury against Brighton, while Pape Matar Sarr and Guglielmo Vicario remain out.

Wolves have often proven to be a tough nut for Tottenham to crack in recent meetings and they last came out on top against the Old Gold in 2022.

Rob Edwards’ men have been relegated and it is unclear if that will bring extra freedom to play, or a dialling down of effort in a bid to avoid unnecessary injury.

Antonin Kinsky is in goal in the Tottenham lineup vs Wolves this afternoon, while at the back De Zerbi picks Pedro Porro, Kevin Danso, Micky van de Ven and Djed Spence.

In the key midfield battle, Tottenham go with Rodrigo Bentancur, Conor Gallagher and Yves Bissouma, while Xavi Simons will look to create for Randal Kolo Muani and Dominic Solanke.

If De Zerbi needs to make changes to his Tottenham lineup vs Wolves at any point then he has options off the bench that include Mathys Tel and Archie Gray.

Tottenham Hotspur Lineup vs Wolves

Kinsky, Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Spence, Bentancur, Gallagher, Bissouma, Simons, Kolo Muani, Solanke

Substitutes: Austin, Dragusin, Palhinha, Richarlison, Maddison, Tel, Gray, Bergvall, Souza