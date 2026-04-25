West Ham United boss Nuno Espirito Santo has insisted the Hammers need to be unpredictable when former manager David Moyes visits the London Stadium with Everton this afternoon.

Moyes has had two spells as West Ham’s manager, first from 2017 until 2018 and then from 2019 until 2024, and took charge of 262 matches in total during his tenure.

Nuno was appointed as West Ham’s boss in September 2025, signing a three-year contract and replacing Graham Potter at the helm.

West Ham are due to lock horns with Everton next at the London Stadium this afternoon, with the two teams having very different objectives in mind as one hope to play in Europe next season, while the other want to secure Premier League safety.

Nuno stated West Ham need to try new tactics to become unpredictable, claiming that Moyes could have an advantage as he knows the players and their routines, being a former Hammers manager.

The Portuguese manager believes it will be a special match due to the love and respect from the fans towards their former manager, but insisted that the Hammers will compete to secure the victory.

Nuno told a press conference: “It’s not just another game, because you have been in this club.

Result Competition West Ham 0-0 Everton Premier League West Ham 0-1 Everton Premier League West Ham 2-0 Everton Premier League Last three meetings at West Ham

“I speak for myself that the advantage is you know the players and you know sometimes the routines.

“In this case, David Moyes knows the players and knows the routines so we have to try to make new things happen so we don’t become so predictable.

“It not another game. It’s always a special game due to the respect and love you have for your former clubs, but you want to compete and win.”

Everton are pushing to qualify for Europe next season and manager Moyes insisted he wants to bring magical nights to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

West Ham are currently in a relegation battle with Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest, but Hammers star Adama Traore backs the manager’s plan to avoid the drop to the Championship.

The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw with goals from Michael Keane and Jarrod Bowen in the Premier League in September.

With Nottingham Forest having thrashed Sunderland 5-0 on Friday night, the importance of this afternoon’s game has only grown for West Ham.