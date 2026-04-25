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Former Leeds United striker Jermaine Beckford has struck an optimistic note about the Whites’ chances of winning the FA Cup semi-final against a ‘prickly’ Chelsea side following two wins and a hard-fought draw.

In midweek on the south coast, Leeds were able to show character yet again, coming from behind to register a late 2-2 draw against Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth team.

The result followed two impressive wins over Manchester United and Wolves which in the view of many has made sure Leeds are safe in the Premier League.

Now they have an all-important FA Cup semi-final tie against Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday, where even former Chelsea star Craig Burley feels the Whites can cause an upset.

Beckford, while lauding Daniel Farke’s team for the showing they put up against a quality Bournemouth side, echoed Burley’s sentiment.

Analysing Chelsea, who have just parted ways with their second manager of the season in the form of Liam Rosenior, Beckford insisted that the Pensioners look uncomfortable, having not won any of their last five league matches.

Leeds, the 42-year-old believes, should go on to Wembley full of confidence and indicated that Chelsea look toothless in attack as they are having problems scoring goals.

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“We are going into the next game off the back of two victories and a very hard-fought, well-deserved draw”, Beckford said on LUTV (17.41).

“That is brilliant going into a semi-final against anybody, against any team, let alone Chelsea, who are, they are in a bit of a prickly situation themselves.

“They’ve not scored a goal in five [league] games.

“They’ve not won a game in five attempts.

“So, for us to go there full of confidence, knowing all of those things, that for me is exciting.”

Leeds will need to make sure the win a number of key battles across the pitch to come out on top and we have analysed eight key battles that the Whites need to get the better of Chelsea in.

If Leeds can win the FA Cup then that would bring European football back to Elland Road and that is something on the players’ minds, James Justin has admitted.

Even just reaching the final, along with survival, would represent a superb campaign for Farke’s men.