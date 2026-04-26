Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Fixture: Chelsea vs Leeds United

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Daniel Farke has selected his Leeds United lineup vs Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley this afternoon – match preview here.

Leeds stand on the brink of achieving something special by reaching the FA Cup final in what is their first campaign back in the Premier League.

Whites players are now even dreaming of qualifying for Europe through the FA Cup, while one Leeds legend is taking comfort from the fact Chelsea are struggling to score at the moment.

The fate of the game could well come down to a number of key individual battles across the pitch and we have previewed eight of them.

Chelsea have an interim manager at the helm in the shape of Calum McFarlane and that could add an element of the unknown for Leeds.

Farke must make do without defensive midfielder Ilia Gruev, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Gruev though was likely not to start in the FA Cup semi-final this afternoon though, with Farke often sticking with those players who have served him well on a regular basis.

In goal in the Leeds United lineup vs Chelsea today is Lucas Perri, as Farke sticks with his cup goalkeeper, while in defence James Justin, Jaka Bijol and Pascal Struijk line up.

Farke picks Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson as wing-backs on the big Wembley pitch.

Running will matter a lot at Wembley and in midfield, Leeds have Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka, while Brenden Aaronson and Noah Okafor support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Farke can shake up his Leeds United lineup vs Chelsea if he needs to by using his substitutes and options include Anton Stach and Joe Rodon.

Leeds United Lineup vs Chelsea

Perri, Bogle, Struijk, Justin, Bijol, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Tanaka, Aaronson, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Darlow, Rodon, Bornauw, Longstaff, Stach, James, Gnonto, Piroe, Nmecha