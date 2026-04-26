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Fixture: Chelsea vs Leeds United

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 26th April, 15:00 UK time

Leeds United lock horns with Chelsea at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final this afternoon, with both clubs having strong reasons to want to progress to the final.

Daniel Farke’s men are back at Wembley in the FA Cup and the national stadium is going to host over 33,000 Leeds United fans, who will give the team as much backing as they need to overcome the challenge from a Chelsea side that are winless in their last five league games.

Chelsea’s struggles this season have mostly of their own making, as they have never been able to get team chemistry going and managerial appointments have backfired.

The Pensioners have one of the biggest squads and none of the two permanent managers they played under this season have been able to zero in on a settled team. There have been multiple players and the final product has at times been missing.

And this afternoon, Leeds will sense blood. Even Chelsea insiders feel that the momentum is with the Yorkshire side. Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley believes that Leeds can sense an upset against the Blues.

However, there could be a surprise factor for Leeds United heading into the game. The Londoners will be under the supervision of caretaker manager Calum McFarlane for the first time.

McFarlane has issued a message of confidence before the game and is of the view Chelsea can expose weaknesses in the Leeds team.

Leeds do not know what to expect from him, in terms of a formation and approach to the game. The Pensioners could therefore spring in a surprise to get their season back on track and move on from there.

For Chelsea, winning the FA Cup would help to salvage a disappointing season, while for Leeds it could be the cherry on top of survival and make for a truly historic campaign.

There is little doubt that the most positivity seems to be in the Leeds camp though, with one Whites star openly dreaming of Europe and a club legend stressing Chelsea’s issues with scoring goals.

That could go out of the window at Wembley however, with Chelsea’s extra experience of the big occasion being something they will try to bear early on at the national stadium.

A thrilling 90 minutes, which could even stretch to 120 minutes and penalties, await.

Predicted Lineups

Chelsea Leeds United Sanchez Perri Guston Rodon Fofana Bijol Hato Struijk Cucurella Bogle Fernandez Gudmundsson Caicedo Ampadu Neto Tanaka Palmer Aaronson Lavia Okafor Delap Calvert-Lewin Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Chelsea: LLLLL

Leeds United: DWWDD

Key Men

Chelsea

Interim boss McFarlane has a balancing act as he will likely want to change somethings, but does not have enough time to change that much.

McFarlane will be hoping that Cole Palmer can shine on the big stage this afternoon. Even when he is not scoring, he can orchestrate play, and can bring the others into the game.

Chelsea’ build-up play is often cantered on the Manchester City academy graduate and that could yet again be the case in the FA Cup. He can also play as the false nine in the 4-2-3-1 formation, playing as a second fiddle to Liam Delap, aiding Chelsea’s attack.

Beside him in that formation, the interim manager could make use of Pedro Neto. A rare left-footer, Neto has provided his team-mates with four goals and has managed 102 shots inside the opposition penalty box.

He has also an impressive pass conversion rate of 87 per cent, making him someone to watch out for. Inside the Leeds United camp, there is definitely going to be some special mention of the Portuguese, who can be the cause of a bit of nuisance for Leeds’ three-man defence.

Leeds United

Farke has won rave reviews for his work as Leeds boss this season and is seems crazy to consider that the club actively considered sacking him last summer.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who one Leeds legend insists is full of confidence following his goals in the FA Cup quarter-final against West Ham, will certainly be the focal point for Farke’s attack.

Not only is Leeds United’s attack going to revolve around him, he is also going to play an important role in every attacking move the Whites make.

Calvert-Lewin is also expected to be an aerial presence inside the box and a target man for set-piece specialists such as Sean Longstaff, who has been used mostly as a late second half substitute of late.

One of Leeds United’s inspired summer signings, Noah Okafor, has been extremely influential in Leeds’ last few games. The 25-year-old has scored three goals and set up one goal for his team-mates in the last three Premier League games.

There is absolutely no reason why he cannot replicate his form in the FA Cup as well. Playing just behind the main striker, he has the ability to cut down from the wing and be on the end of crosses being delivered from the other side of the pitch.

Result Competition Chelsea 2-2 Leeds United Premier League Leeds United 3-1 Chelsea Premier League Chelsea 3-2 Leeds United FA Cup Last three meetings

Match Prediction

Given the current context Leeds United will have more confidence heading into the game than the London giants Chelsea.

The Whites have been on an impressive run of late and have been able to show an attacking edge Chelsea have missed.

They are expected to press Chelsea from the very outset and bring their fans into the game. Once the Wembley atmosphere becomes electric, the Whites are expected to cause panic among the Chelsea players and set the cat among the pigeons.

Chelsea, quite visibly, lack team chemistry, and it remains to be seen if McFarlane being in charge has a calming effect.

Despite Leeds looking in far better shape, Chelsea’s individual quality just cannot be discounted and the match will be tight.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Chelsea 1-2 Leeds United

Where To Watch?

Chelsea vs Leeds United in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley will be shown live in the UK on the TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate channels with a kick-off of 15:00 UK time. It will also be broadcast on HBO Max.