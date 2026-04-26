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Burnley midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu has emerged as a target for Galatasaray, with the Turkish giants ‘not ruling out making a move’ for him as soon as the summer transfer window opens.

Ugochukwu joined Burnley last summer from Chelsea for a fee in the region of £20m, signing a contract until 2030, having had a productive loan spell at Southampton; Everton were keen before he joined Saints.

He has featured 35 times for the Clarets this season, scoring three goals and registering two assists.

But Scott Parker’s side have suffered a difficult Premier League campaign and have already been relegated with four matches still to play.

The 22-year-old, highly rated from his academy days at Rennes, has seen his development hindered after playing for back-to-back struggling Premier League sides, as his 2024/25 campaign was also spent at relegated side Southampton.

The Clarets are set to return to the Championship next season and there will naturally be a squad reshuffle.

Ugochukwu could be part of it as, according to French outlet Jeunes Footeux, Galatasaray have identified him as a target and are ‘not ruling out making a move’ as soon as the summer transfer window opens.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Galatasaray would be more likely to be looking for Burnley to agree to loan the midfielder out, with the Turkish side sensing an opportunity given the Clarets’ relegation.

More clubs could also join the race for Ugochukwu ahead of the summer transfer window, given his young age and potential.

Another defensive midfielder, Marc Casado of Barcelona, is also on Galatasaray’s shortlist, though it remains unclear whether they will move for both players, with strong competition from West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and other clubs for the Spaniard’s signature.

Meanwhile, Burnley have scouted central midfielder Jens Hjerto-Dahl, who is also a target for Rangers.

Whether Galatasaray can secure a loan deal remains to be seen and Burnley could also consider their options if more clubs enter the race on a permanent basis.

That would offer a chance to recoup the money they spent on him, with Ugochukwu having commanded a significant outlay to sign.