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Rangers boss Danny Rohl wants Gers players and fans to keep believing in their title push and says it is ‘time to live this slogan’.

With games running out in the Scottish Premiership title race, Rangers have been dealing with little margin for error and that was the case again when Motherwell visited Ibrox on Sunday.

Rohl went with both Youssef Chermiti and Bojan Miovski in attack against the Steelmen, but saw his Rangers side on the backfoot in the first half as the visitors raced into a 2-0 lead by just the 25th minute.

Rangers did come roaring back in the second half as Chermiti and Nicolas Raskin pulled it back to 2-2 with 20 minutes still to play.

Emmanuel Longelo grabbed his second with a superb strike at the death though to hand Motherwell a 3-2 win and damage Rangers’ title bid.

With both Celtic and Hearts winning this weekend, Rangers could ill afford to drop points, but they did just that at Ibrox.

Rohl is unwilling to wave the white flag though and taking inspiration from a supporters’ banner, wants the Gers players and fans to keep believing.

Remaining games Hearts (A) Celtic (A) Hibernian (H) Falkirk (A) Rangers’ remaining games

The young boss urged all at the club to live to slogan with emotion and keep going with four more cup finals to play before the end of the campaign.

“It’s not over. It’s really not over”, Rohl told his post match press conference.

“I think when we speak about Falkirk and I saw the picture of the flag from our fans ‘keep believing’.

“This is the right time to live this slogan with emotion.

“Really we keep believing otherwise it is difficult.

“Four more finals, four more games to go and it’s our job.”

The margin for error for Rangers now looks almost non-existent with a trip to take on league leaders Hearts at Tynecastle next on the agenda for next weekend.

They must then head to face Celtic at Celtic Park and a bad result in either game could now realistically spell the end of Rangers’ title challenge.

If Rangers fail to finish in the top two then that would remove any chance of Champions League football and could do damage to their hopes of keeping improving defender Emmanuel Fernandez.

Rohl has stressed the Gers have good arguments to make to Fernandez, but hinted Champions League football would help.