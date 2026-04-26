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Simon Walton has admitted his disappointment with the performance Leeds United star Brenden Aaronson put in against Chelsea at Wembley and feels it fits an all too familiar pattern at the top level for the American.

Aaronson is a player who has split opinion amongst the Leeds supporters since he arrived at Elland Road, but won the trust of Daniel Farke in the Championship last season.

Farke has handed Aaronson regular game time in the Premier League too and the American started at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea on Sunday.

He clocked 86 minutes at the national stadium as Leeds went down to a 1-0 loss to Chelsea and exited the FA Cup at the final four stage.

Aaronson struggled to make a big impact on the game, but was guilty of missing a good chance as he was one on one with Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, though could not convert.

The performance that Aaronson put in did not surprise former Leeds star Walton, who dubbed it ‘a Brenden Aaronson game’.

He believes that the American is guilty all too often of going missing during games at the top level and is of the view that if Farke wants to play Aaronson then he needs to have two powerful players alongside him.

Remaining games Burnley (H) Tottenham Hotspur (A) Brighton (H) West Ham United (A) Leeds United’s remaining games

“Brenden Aaronson had a Brenden Aaronson game that he can have”, Walton said on BBC Radio Leeds (17:20, 26th April).

“I’ve watched him since the minute he came here. There’s too many games where, in my opinion, especially at Premier League level, he goes missing for long, long periods.

“He’s got great energy, covers so much ground.

“Unfortunately, physically, he just hasn’t got the capability to consistently impact games and certainly not from wide areas.

“If he’s going to play anywhere then he’s got to have two powerhouses behind him and stick him in the number 10 position where he can run forward.”

Aaronson insisted in March that he feels he has been playing some of the best football of his career and now it remains to be seen if he can return to form over Leeds’ final four games of the campaign.

Whites legend Stuart Dallas believes that the work Aaronson does in games is underrated, while Dominic Matteo has also been left thrilled by his level of effort.

Aaronson has the World Cup with the United States to look forward to this summer and will want to avoid injury during Leeds’ final games, a desire he will need to balance with doing all he can to help the Whites pick up more points in the Premier League.