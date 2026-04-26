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Former Leeds United star Simon Walton feels the Whites now need a plan B in attack due to how lethargic Dominic Calvert-Lewin looked in the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea.

Daniel Farke’s men headed to Wembley with momentum on their side and confident of causing an upset against the Blues at the national stadium.

Calvert-Lewin, who has been superb for Leeds this season and hailed for even getting team-mate Noah Okafor to work harder, led the line.

The striker, signed in the summer, was picked to start in midweek against Bournemouth when many felt Farke would significantly rotate his side to keep them fresh for the semi-final.

Calvert-Lewin started at Wembley and put in a forgettable performance as Leeds slipped to a 1-0 loss which ended their FA Cup dreams.

Farke left him on for the whole 90 minutes, but former Leeds star Walton thinks that Calvert-Lewin looked lethargic at the national stadium.

He believes Farke urgently needs to think about a plan B in attack for Leeds over their remaining Premier League games as a result.

Chelsea game statistic Played – 90 minutes Shots – 1 Shots on target – 1 Passes – 15 Pass accuracy – 73% Fouls – 2 Dominic Calvert-Lewin key statistics vs Chelsea

Walton said on BBC Radio Leeds (17:15, 26th April): “He’s had a season where he’s played more minutes than he’s probably ever played before.

“Is that [a lethargic performance] to be expected? Probably.

“We’re going to have to find plan B for the next four games I feel, in terms of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, because whether he starts, I think we’re going to have to find plan B with maybe 30 minutes to go, 25 minutes to go. Or the other way round.

“That would be my biggest takeaway from today.”

Calvert-Lewin will want to find some energy over the coming weeks as he also tries to convince England boss Thomas Tuchel to take him to the World Cup.

With 40 points in the Premier League, many consider Leeds to be safe now from being relegated, but Nottingham Forest, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur are all capable of winning games.

Spurs got their first win of 2026 on Saturday, putting them six points behind Leeds with another four games to play.