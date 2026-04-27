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Former Tottenham Hotspur star Jamie O’Hara has slammed the handling of Xavi Simons’ injury, labelling the response from Spurs’ medical staff an ‘all time shambles’.

The 23-year-old suffered a rupture of his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during the Premier League clash against Wolves on Saturday at Molineux.

Spurs have confirmed that Simons will undergo surgery in the coming weeks before beginning his rehabilitation programme with the club’s medical team after suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury.

Following the setback, it has also been confirmed that the Dutch attacker will miss the remainder of the season, with his World Cup hopes also over.

O’Hara has now taken aim at the handling of the situation, questioning the judgement of the medical staff, with the use of ice spray in such circumstances falling well below expected professional standards in his view.

O’Hara wrote on X: “Medical staff putting ice spray on a ruptured ACL is all time shambles.”

Simons, who joined from RB Leipzig last summer, has endured a mixed campaign, registering only seven goal involvements from 28 Premier League appearances, drawing criticism from Rafael van der Vaart.

Injured player Injury Xavi Simons ACL Wilson Odobert ACL Mohammed Kudus Thigh Dejan Kulusevski Knee Cristian Romero Knee Ben Davies Ankle Guglielmo Vicario Groin Destiny Udogie Muscle Pape Matar Sarr Shoulder Dominic Solanke Thigh Current Spurs injuries

However, his recent displays had shown signs of improvement, particularly against Brighton & Hove Albion, where he found the net and provided an assist to help his side earn a point.

The injury has arrived at a crucial phase in the season for Roberto De Zerbi’s side, who remain in the relegation zone in 18th place, two points adrift of safety.

Meanwhile, Simons was not the only player to suffer an injury against the Old Gold, with Dominic Solanke also forced off after pulling up with a muscle problem, adding to an already lengthy list of key absentees.

Spurs’ victory over Wolves, their first of the year, could provide much-needed momentum, though injuries to Simons and other key players represent a major setback ahead of the decisive run-in.

Former Lilywhites manager Harry Redknapp still believes the squad at De Zerbi’s disposal should be good enough to avoid the drop.