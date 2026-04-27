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Southampton star Leo Scienza could leave the Saints if the Championship club fail to get promoted to the Premier League, amid Everton keeping a close eye on the Brazilian’s situation.

The Toffees are having a fine season under David Moyes and as the campaign draws to an end, still have an opportunity to grab European football.

Everton currently sit eleventh in the Premier League table, but are only three points below sixth-positioned Brighton with four games to go in the campaign.

Earlier this month, Moyes admitted that he is driving the motivation for European football in the group, but they have failed to win any of their last three games, having lost two of them.

Moyes’ former club, West Ham United, handed Everton a defeat at the weekend, but they European hopes are far from dead on Merseyside.

The club hierarchy, meanwhile, are looking at the market for a new wide attacking outlet, as the futures of Jack Grealish and Tyrique George are not decided yet.

Grealish is injured, while there continue to be some off the pitch concerns, and George has made no real impact despite being backed as capable of doing so.

Everton have turned their attention towards a Championship winger in the shape of Scienza, who has been shining brightly in the second tier.

Season Position (Premier League) 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th 2020–21 10th Everton’s last five league finishes

According to French journalist Sebastien Vidal, the Brazilian could leave the Saints in the event Tonda Eckert’s side fail to get promoted to the Premier League.

The 27-year-old versatile attacker has contributed to 17 goals directly in 35 Championship games, playing a big part in Southampton’s resurgence under Eckert.

Scienza’s quality on the ball has been hailed by a former EFL star, who was baffled by him being in the Championship.

It has been suggested that the former Bundesliga star has a release clause worth £25m, which makes him a ‘serious option’ for Everton.

Scienza’s performances against Arsenal and Manchester City in the FA Cup have gained him a lot more attention and the Saints could have a tough time keeping hold of their star attacker in the summer transfer window.

The Brazilian winger will currently focus on Southampton’s promotion race; Saints are four points behind second-placed Ipswich Town with two games to go in the regular campaign.

One former Premier League star advised the Toffees to make the right additions in the upcoming summer window as he feels that could make them feared again, and now it remains to be seen whether Scienza will fall into that category.