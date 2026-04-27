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Tottenham Hotspur are facing more competition for Gabriel Sara, who is one of the ‘exotic’ targets for Serie A giants Napoli.

The north Londoners finally got their first win of the calendar year on Saturday as they edged out Wolves 1-0 at Molineux courtesy of a late Joao Palhinha goal.

Roberto De Zerbi claimed before the match that the Spurs stars believe in him and they did deliver a much-needed three points at the weekend.

Even though West Ham United’s win against Everton did not let Spurs come out of the relegation zone, it did boost confidence in north London about their survival prospects

Despite not knowing what division they will be playing in next season, Tottenham’s recruitment team are continuing to prepare for the summer and are eyeing targets.

Three Galatasaray stars are on their radar for the upcoming window and former Norwich City midfielder Sara is one of them.

Tottenham have also been made aware that they would need to pay a ‘substantial’ fee for the Brazilian, who is now attracting from more clubs as the season is edging closer to its conclusion.

Former PL star Billy Gilmour Scott McTominay Romelu Lukaku Kevin De Bruyne Rasmus Hojlund Frank Anguissa Former PL players at Napoli

According to Italian daily Il Mattino, Italian giants Napoli have an eye on Sara, who they see as more of an ‘exotic’ target for the summer window.

The Serie A giants are keen on revitalising their engine room next term and feel that the Galatasaray star could be an option for that.

Last month, Spurs watched the Brazil international in action as they stepped up their interest in him even more.

Galatasaray will be in next season’s Champions League, while Napoli are sitting second in the Serie A table, which would see them play in the elite European competition next season as well.

Last month, Sara made his Brazil debut, and if he is able to showcase his quality for the Selecao, more clubs could enter the race for him.

Sara has eleven goal contributions in 40 games across all competitions this season to his name in Turkey and his performances for the Cimbom have gained significant traction in the past few months.

Spurs now face the prospect of having to fight Napoli for Sara if they do make a move to bring him back to England in the summer.