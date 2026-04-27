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Ethan Ampadu has urged Leeds United to use the pain of their FA Cup semi-final defeat as fuel for the final push in their Premier League survival bid.

Leeds fell 1-0 to Chelsea at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday, with Enzo Fernandez’s first-half strike the only goal in a closely-fought contest that Daniel Farke’s side were unable to turn around despite a determined second-half display.

It was a deeply disappointing afternoon for the Elland Road faithful, who had dared to dream of a first FA Cup final appearance for the club since 1973.

Despite the cup exit, Leeds’ Premier League position remains relatively comfortable, they sit 15th with 40 points, six points clear of the relegation zone with four games to play against Burnley, Tottenham, Brighton and West Ham.

Leeds have shown considerable resilience in the league in recent weeks, with wins over Manchester United and Wolves alongside a draw with Bournemouth evidence of a squad that one club legend believes have undergone a genuine shift in mentality and collective spirit over the course of the campaign.

Ampadu, who has been a driving force throughout the season as captain, admits that Leeds were desperate to take advantage of getting into the semi-final by reaching the final.

The Whites skipper is clear though that Leeds need to now focus on the Premier League and performing well in their remaining games to cement survival.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

Speaking to the club’s official website, the Wales international said: “Our aim, of course, was to go as far as we can in the FA Cup, take it round by round.

“Once you are here, you want to get into the final, but we have got the Premier League and we want to survive.

“And we have full confidence if we play like we have been in the last few weeks that we can achieve that.

“We didn’t give the fans a day to celebrate today.

“So, I think we shall get behind each other as we will and push these last four.”

With six points separating Leeds from danger and relegated Burnley next up, the maths firmly favour the Whites getting the job done before the season is out.

The fact the Clarets are to visit their Elland Road fortress will further fuel Leeds to want to bounce back instantly, under the lights on Friday night.

As the cup chapter closes, Leeds now turn their full attention to ensuring the season ends with Premier League football secured at Elland Road and their captain has made it clear that the dressing room are ready for that challenge.